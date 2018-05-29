Balenciaga Is Selling These Crazy Double Shirts for More Than $1,000

High fashion brands are often known for selling unique looks at high prices. However, these Balenciaga shirts are pushing the envelope even by couture standards.

Balenciaga is selling a pair of shirts with shirts on top of them. The T-shirt shirt version sells for $1,290 while the double shirt sells for $1,490.

The listings attracted attention on social media, especially after Balenciaga posted a photo of a model in the T-shirt shirt.

whoever is the designer for balenciaga has to leave… pic.twitter.com/XhvMxVzwov — ♡ (@electrawaves) May 27, 2018

“I can’t with how ‘high fashion’ has gotten so stupid and the creation of useless clothing exists,” one person commented.

It’s also not the first time Balenciaga has come out with an expensive fashion item that was met with backlash on social media. The luxury brand previously came out with a bag that resembled IKEA’s Frakta bag, which retails for less than dollar, and a Crocs collaboration.

Both items are available for pre-order and go on sale in stores on June 19.