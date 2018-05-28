Why 2 Japanese Melons Just Sold for Over $29,000 at Auction

By Hallie Detrick
8:09 AM EDT

There’s a new record for the most expensive melons ever.

Over the weekend the president of a fruit and vegetable packaging company in Japan bid ¥3.2 million ($29,251.50) for two melons grown in the municipality of Yubari, which is known for its melons. It was the first auction of the season. The bid surpassed the previous record of ¥3 million ($27,423.28), which was set in 2016, and more than doubled the ¥1.5 million ($13,711.64) paid for a pair of melons at last year’s first auction.

Shinya Noda, the President of Hokuyu Pack, said it was his intention to set a new record to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the company’s establishment. The melons were bought as a summer gift for Hokuyu Pack’s customers and clients.

It’s not unusual for specialty fruits to command high prices in Japan, where they are often given as gifts. In 2015, a single bunch of grapes sold for $8,200 to a chef who used them in desserts at his restaurant.

The melons will be displayed until the end of the month and then cut up and given in pieces to customers.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE