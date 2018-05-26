Cyber Saturday—We've Updated Our Privacy Polic—Kidding!

Good morning, Cyber Saturday readers.

Can you feel it? Does your coffee taste richer, the air smell a little sweeter, the sunlight shine a smidgen brighter—and is your inbox much, much fuller? The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, went into effect yesterday. After years of preparation (you have been preparing, right?), businesses with operations in Europe will now be forced to steward people’s data with greater care—or else.

You’ve probably been alerted to the regime change by an avalanche of emails regarding updated privacy policies and changes in terms of service agreements. (Please excuse my joking subject line.) Even if you are not an EU resident, you may benefit. Many tech firms, such as Facebook and Google, are extending protections across their user bases, so as to simplify matters for themselves. This decision to conform to Europe’s high standard is known, as my colleague Jeff John Roberts explains, as the “Brussels effect“; the phrase calls to mind, at least for me, a parent commanding a child to finish their Brussels sprouts. Quit complaining—they’re good for you.

Even though many companies are saying that they plan to abide by the new rules globally, the penalties for breaching a GDPR stipulation count only for EU residents. That means Americans will have no choice but to take these corporations at their word—and if anyone screws up, there will be little recourse outside Europe. Some people may criticize GDPR for its heavy-handed approach: see, fines of up to 4% of global revenues for compliance failures. But it is a necessary and overdue set of measures for safeguarding people’s privacy. The tech economy has been recklessly aslosh in our data for too long. It’s time they started taking responsibility for it.

Finish your greens, then you can play.

Last weekend I ran a column by Oren Falkowitz, a cybersecurity entrepreneur, which applied the late scientist Richard Feynman’s warning about “cargo cult science” to the cybersecurity industry. The essay prompted me to pick up a book I’ve been meaning to read for years, Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman! It struck me, while reading a chapter on the eminent physicist’s obsession with lock-picking and safe-cracking during his stint on the Manhattan Project, that if he had been born today, there’s no question in my mind he would have been a hacker. The man loved a technical puzzle as much as he loved outfoxing authorities. May your spirit live on, Mr. Feynman.

