Term Sheet -- Friday, May 25

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

HOUSEKEEPING: As a reminder, Term Sheet won’t be in your inbox on Monday because of Memorial Day. But in the meantime, feel free to tweet at me here. Have a great weekend, and see you next week!

UP AGAINST SOFTBANK: Rover, the pet-sitting and pet-walking company, is raising $125 million in funding, along with $30 million of debt, to keep growing in the face of increasing competition. It will use the capital to expand in Europe, starting with the U.K.

The funding comes on the heels of the $300 million in funding that rival Wag raised from SoftBank just a few months ago. Both companies are playing with serious money now, and it appears that Rover & its lead investor T. Rowe Price are not afraid to challenge SoftBank’s kingmaker strategy.

Both startups are entering each other’s turf, both have a nearly identical paw logo, and both are very well-funded. In total, Rover has raised ~$311 million while Wag has raised ~$362 million.

Like I’ve said before, money matters when competing with a SoftBank-backed startup. The pet service startup wars are heating up, and I have a hunch that SoftBank won’t put down its capital cannon just yet.

EXCLUSIVE: Albert, a financial service startup, raised $5 million in Series A funding from investors including QED, American Express Ventures, and Portag3. This brings its total funding to approximately $7.5 million. Read the full story here.

WEEKEND LONG-READS: If you have some time during this three-day weekend, here are 6 longform stories to add to your reading list:

• Inside Pfizer’s Drug Supply Problem: How a much-touted acquisition by America’s biggest pharmaceutical company helped turn the country’s chronic drug shortage into a full-blown crisis. Read more.

• How JPMorgan Chase Learned to Love the Blockchain: America’s biggest bank is figuring out how to collaborate with cryptocurrency hacker types like Amber Baldet and Patrick Mylund Nielsen—and the cultural collision could soon pay off. Read more.

• What the Hell Happened at GE?: Few corporate meltdowns have been as swift and dramatic as General Electric’s over the past 18 months—but the problems started long before that. Read more.

• Why Nordstrom Is Betting on High-Touch Tech: No department-store chain has embraced technology more aggressively. But will that strategy help Nordstrom avoid the slump in higher-end retail? Read more.

• Facebook’s Fix-It Team: The social-media giant is deploying AI and thousands of moderators to fight bad content. But will the clean-up efforts create a new mess over user privacy? Read more.

• How Amazon Is Using Whole Foods in a Bid for Total Retail Domination: The Seattle giant believes selling you groceries is the key to selling you everything else. Read more.