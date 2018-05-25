raceAhead: Harvey Weinstein, the NFL and Five Breaking News Haikus

Your week in review in haiku.
1.
Free to a good home:
Official coins, “Peace Talks!!” note
pads, Nobel Prize stand.
2.
<Yawns> “WE’VE UPDATED
OUR PRIVACY TERMS! THEY’RE GRRRRRRRRREAT!”
<Closes box of cereal>
3.
Long overdue pitch:
“Orange is the New Weinstein”
Perp walk, roll credits.
4.
Voice of God: Morgan?
We’re going to need that “ally”
badge back. Okay? Thanks.
5.
A grateful nation
remembers the answered call.
Decoration Day
Have a memorable long weekend. I am grateful for all of you. RaceAhead returns on Wednesday, May 30.
On Point
|A petition in support of the professional football player’s right to kneel
|In the aftermath of the NFL’s decision to fine employees who kneel on the field during the national anthem, a new petition on the progressive Care2 website aims to put pressure on the League’s sponsors like Anheuser-Bush, Ford, and Nike, to support rights of the players to exercise their right to protest police overreach and criminal justice reform. “The league’s new policy is not only offensive, it’s contradictory,” the petition says, citing free speech protections.
|Fortune
|NBA Commissioner to athletes and sports executives: Use your platforms to bring people together
|NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent a message to industry execs at a recent gathering: Do “not stick to sports.” Silver was accepting the trophy for League of the Year at the Sports Business Awards banquet and told the crowd that playing it safe was no longer acceptable. “Sports has never been more important than it is now,” he said. “And what we do matters.” Later, he told Sports Business Daily that the league should embrace its role as a disruptor in society. “That’s our charge, and we have an ownership group that is already accustomed to being disruptors in their own careers,” Silver said.
|Sports Business Daily
|Former foster youth spend a day on Capitol Hill
|The learning goes both ways. For seven years, the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth has held a “shadow day,” where youth who have left foster care can spend a day getting an inside look at their government while sharing their experiences of growing up in the system. The program is a partnership with the National Foster Youth Institute, which organizes meetings with policymakers and other stakeholders to allow the youth to share their ideas on how the system could be improved. “I used to be very under the radar and insecure about talking about the effects foster care had on me,” said one young woman who had been in and out of care from the age of one to 17.
|Roll Call
|The federal government lost track of nearly 1,500 kids who were taken away from their parents at the border last year
|A report from the Office of Refugee Settlement appears to show that the federal government “lost” 1,475 children who were separated from their families and taken into custody under the administration’s new “get-tough” policy on families crossing the U.S. border illegally. A recent documentary from PBS Frontline said that the some of the minors may have been released to human traffickers.
|AZ Central
The Woke Leader
|Bad news/good news: Refusing to serve LGBTQ customers on religious grounds harms their mental health, but wedding vendors favor equality
|RaceAhead reader and wedding industry consultant Kathryn Hamm shared two important resources for the LGBTQ and ally community. The first is a study published in JAMA Psychiatry that found that states which allowed businesses to deny services to same-sex couples or other “sexual minorities” for religious reasons showed a 46% increase in the proportion of LGBTQ adults reporting mental distress. The second is a thorough online survey of wedding professionals conducted from May 7-18, 2018, which found that the majority of wedding-related vendors (67%) believe that businesses should be required to serve same-sex couples, a bigger number than the general public (49%). “Wedding professionals–the group of small business owners most directly impacted by the question of service refusal–feel much more strongly than the general public about service refusal,” says the report. Ring all the bells, y’all.
|Made By Kathryn Blog
|Opinion: The very person who pardoned Jack Johnson would have made his life miserable
|The long over-due pardon of the world’s first black heavyweight champion came a few hours after the same president said that the NFL players who protest racism during the national anthem “maybe shouldn’t be in the country.” This, says Nation sports editor Dave Zirin, is a problem. “NFL players have risked their jobs, lost sponsorships and received death threats by using the time when the national anthem is played to raise awareness about police violence and racial inequity, two issues that Trump has never discussed other than to fan their flames,” he said. Johnson triggered such a race-panic in the early 20th century that he was ultimately forced to flee the country. “There is little doubt that if Trump was alive in Jack Johnson’s day, he would’ve been one of his tormentors, not his savior,” says Zirin. “That’s what makes this pardon such cheap political theater.”
|Washington Post
|How to make brainstorming less excruciating for introverts
|These five suggestions were created by a small team of designers at IDEO, inspired in part by author Susan Cain’s research on the subject, but also their own introverted natures. All of them are excellent and provide a secondary benefit – most can be done at any time without particular fanfare, keeping the idea pipeline open. Most involve giving people time to think – a crucial component of nurturing the introvert brain. The most exhaustive is number three, which requires a pack of post-its, a creative thought-prompt, and a whole lot of sitting together in silence. Heaven.
|IDEO