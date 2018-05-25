raceAhead: Harvey Weinstein, the NFL and Five Breaking News Haikus

The learning goes both ways. For seven years, the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth has held a “shadow day,” where youth who have left foster care can spend a day getting an inside look at their government while sharing their experiences of growing up in the system. The program is a partnership with the National Foster Youth Institute, which organizes meetings with policymakers and other stakeholders to allow the youth to share their ideas on how the system could be improved. “I used to be very under the radar and insecure about talking about the effects foster care had on me,” said one young woman who had been in and out of care from the age of one to 17.