When you think of Olive Garden, you probably think of unlimited breadsticks and all the pasta you can handle. Now, the chain is looking to add another signature item to its menu: wine.

Olive Garden just launched its own rosé called Head to Head, the creation of siblings Giulia and Andrea Zingarelli of the Rocca delle Macíe winery in Tuscany. The bottle will be exclusively available at Olive Garden restaurants.

As for why it chose to make a rosé, Olive Garden s director of beverage strategy told Delish that the decision was made in part because rosé’s are trending right now. The decision to launch the wine in the summer was made because rosés are often associated with being a refreshing summer drink.

Olive Garden says that the wine is on the fruity side, with notes of apple and cherry.

If you’d like to try it yourself, it will arrive on Olive Garden menus nationwide on May 29th.