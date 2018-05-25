Weinstein Arrest, Morgan Freeman, Michelle Obama: Broadsheet for May 25th

Dear Broadsheeters,

Scouring the news every day for stories of female power is the best job you can imagine. I’ve received dozens of kind notes from you over the years, describing how this newsletter has fired you up, given you a greater sense of purpose, or helped you muster courage to do something you otherwise would not have. Well, the same goes for me.

Kristen and I often write about the need for more women in positions of power, for more female entrepreneurs, for more diverse investors. After three years of reading and writing about the people wearing these hats, I’ve decided to try one (or more) on myself.

Since you haven’t hesitated to share your honest thoughts about this newsletter, I won’t sugarcoat this either: Leaving a job you love to venture into the unknown is terrifying. These past three years at Fortune have been the most interesting, challenging, and fulfilling of my career. To say that I’m sad to leave is an understatement; I’m heart-broken. But I’m holding onto the thought that by taking some time now to invest in myself, I will be able to do more to serve you all.

Please keep in touch! My personal e-mail address is val.zarya@gmail.com, and I’ve created this very fancy Google form if you’d like to share your contact info with me.

It’s been an honor and a joy.

Sincerely,

Val