Memorial Day 2018 Deals: Best Freebies and Discounts for Veterans

As the country takes a day to say ‘thank you’ to those who have served, many businesses are offering greater discounts and freebies to active duty military and veterans for Memorial Day 2018.
Veterans will need their military ID to take advantage of most of these, so be sure to bring that along as the corporate world takes a moment to show its appreciation for your service.
Here are some of the most notable deals for veterans to be found this Memorial Day.
Fogo de Chao
Veterans get 50% off their meal at the gaucho style Brazilian steakhouse. And their guests (up to three) will receive 10% off their meal as well.
Texas de Brazil
Like Fogo de Chao, veterans and active duty military get 50% off dinner or lunch for Memorial Day. Their guests (up to seven) can take 20% of their tab, though.
Golden Corral
Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast on Memorial Day at select locations.
McCormick & Schmick’s
It’s not just veterans and active military who get the free entree at this chain. Gold Star parents and spouses are also eligible for 2018.
Hooters
A valid military ID will get vets a free meal with the purchase of any drink at the national chain.
Outback Steakhouse
Take 20% off your bill with a military ID.
LaMar’s Donuts
Get a free doughnut and cup of coffee on May 28 with your military ID.
Domino’s Pizza
Get a large, carry out, two-topping pizza for just $5.99
Home Depot
Veterans can get a 10% discount on Memorial Day.
Walgreens
If you’re a veteran or active military and have a Walgreens Balance Rewards card, you’ll receive 20% off of regular priced items.
Blue Star Museums
Active duty military and veterans and their families get free admission to hundreds of museums from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Find the participating list of locations here.
Kings Dominion
The Virginia theme park is offering free admission to active and retired military for Memorial Day. Dependents receive a discounted ticket rate.
Denver International Airport
Headed out of town for Memorial Day weekend? Active and retired military veterans will receive free parking from May 24-May 28.