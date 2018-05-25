Memorial Day 2018 Deals: Best Freebies and Discounts for Veterans

As the country takes a day to say ‘thank you’ to those who have served, many businesses are offering greater discounts and freebies to active duty military and veterans for Memorial Day 2018.

Veterans will need their military ID to take advantage of most of these, so be sure to bring that along as the corporate world takes a moment to show its appreciation for your service.

Here are some of the most notable deals for veterans to be found this Memorial Day.

Veterans get 50% off their meal at the gaucho style Brazilian steakhouse. And their guests (up to three) will receive 10% off their meal as well.

Like Fogo de Chao, veterans and active duty military get 50% off dinner or lunch for Memorial Day. Their guests (up to seven) can take 20% of their tab, though.

Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast on Memorial Day at select locations.

It’s not just veterans and active military who get the free entree at this chain. Gold Star parents and spouses are also eligible for 2018.

A valid military ID will get vets a free meal with the purchase of any drink at the national chain.

Take 20% off your bill with a military ID.

Get a free doughnut and cup of coffee on May 28 with your military ID.

Get a large, carry out, two-topping pizza for just $5.99

Veterans can get a 10% discount on Memorial Day.

If you’re a veteran or active military and have a Walgreens Balance Rewards card, you’ll receive 20% off of regular priced items.

Active duty military and veterans and their families get free admission to hundreds of museums from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Find the participating list of locations here.

The Virginia theme park is offering free admission to active and retired military for Memorial Day. Dependents receive a discounted ticket rate.

Headed out of town for Memorial Day weekend? Active and retired military veterans will receive free parking from May 24-May 28.