Harvey Weinstein Charged With Felony Sex Crimes by Manhattan DA

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance filed felony sex crimes charges against Harvey Weinstein of rape in first and third degrees as well as criminal sexual act in the first degree for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

Vance says in statement additional survivors are urged to call D.A.’s Sex Crimes Hotline Criminal Court complaint follows a months long investigation and the D.A.’s office is continuing to investigate allegations involving additional victims and other crimes.

Reuters reports that Weinstein was granted bail at $1 million cash or $10 million bond Weinstein’s arrest comes less than a month after the company he co-founded, Weinstein Co., won court approval to sell itself to Lantern Entertainment in a deal worth about $437 million. The bankruptcy sale was approved after the movie company was hobbled by sexual harassment claims against its co-founder.