Here's How to Tell If You're Affected by the Frozen Broccoli Recall

By Chris Morris
9:34 AM EDT

Romaine lettuce isn’t the only vegetable to keep an eye on these days. Now broccoli is suspect as well.

Stop & Shop has issued a voluntary recall on Private Brand Frozen Broccoli Cuts sold at its flagship Stop & Shop stores, as well as Giant and Martin’s locations around the country.

Stores have already removed the suspect bags, but if you’re a regular shopper, keep an eye out for 16-ounce bags that have a sell-by date of March 15, 2020 and a UPC code of 68826700926.

Stop & Shop is encouraging customers to return the bags for a full refund. The recall came after Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection, Food & Standards found listeria in a random store sample test.

Listeria is a disease that typically targets pregnant women, newborns, senior citizens, and people with weak immune systems. It generally presents with flu-like symptoms. Pregnant women are the most at-risk, though, as it can lead to a miscarriage and possibly blood and brain infections for the fetus.

Stop & Shop customers who have additional questions are encouraged to call 1-800-767-7772.

2018 has been an active year for food recalls. Beyond romaine, some 200 million eggs were recalled in April, several dog food brands were recalled after traces of a euthanasia drug were found in them, and Panera recalled all cream cheese products, also due to listeria concerns.

