Apple Wins $539 Million in Damages Over Samsung Patent Retrial

Samsung must pay a total of $539 million to Apple for copying patented iPhone features, a jury decided Thursday.

The verdict brings the years-long legal battle between the companies one step closer to ending. The rivals have been in court since 2011, when Apple sued Samsung, claiming the company had replicated its products.

Samsung was found liable in the initial verdict in 2012, but the companies disagreed over how much should be paid. Samsung eventually agreed to pay Apple $399 million, according to Bloomberg, but the Supreme Court ordered a lower court to re-examine that amount.

In the latest retrial, the jury had been deliberating since last week. If the current decision is upheld, Samsung will need to make an additional $140 million payment to Apple to complete the $539 million.

Apple said Thursday it was glad the members of the jury “agree that Samsung should pay for copying our products,” according to Reuters.

Samsung did not say whether it would appeal the verdict.

“Today’s decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages,” Samsung said in a statement, according to Reuters. “We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers.”