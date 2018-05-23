Watch the Video Announcing 'Star Wars' Theme Park Openings for 2019

If you’re anxious to see Solo: A Star Wars Story over Memorial Day Weekend, Disney has even more Star Wars fun for you to look forward to.

Disney on Tuesday released a video that teased the opening dates for its Star Wars-themed lands. The attraction, called Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, will open at the Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. in the summer of 2019, followed by Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. in the fall of 2019.

The entertainment giant announced last year that it was rebranding its Star Wars-themed attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World as Galaxy’s Edge. The company said at the time that Galaxy’s Edge would be larger than the current Star Wars areas at its parks and would come with new rides and attractions. In Walt Disney World, it would even feature a new Star Wars hotel, complete with costumes from the iconic franchise that visitors can wear during their stay.

The latest video doesn’t tell us much about what we can expect from Galaxy’s Edge. It only shows animations of what Disney’s concept art for Galaxy’s Edge looked like, including TIE fighters flying overhead. There’s also a Millennium Falcon.

Since we’re still so far off from the launch of Galaxy’s Edge, we’ll likely be hearing more about it and its attractions over the coming months. But with Solo: A Star Wars Story premiering this weekend in theaters, the widely-anticipated film should whet your appetite until then.