The U.S. Postal Service Is Giving Us the Scratch-and-Sniff Stamps We Never Asked For

Remember the scratch-and-sniff stickers that were all the rage in the ‘80s and ‘90s?

Well, the U.S. Postal Service has decided to revive the concept. On Monday, the USPS announced that it will be issuing scratch-and-sniff stamps for the first time ever.

The stamps, called “Frozen Treats,” will be unveiled on June 20, at a dedication ceremony that will be held at Austin’s Thinkery Children’s Museum and will feature ten different designs. The designs, all of which depict two popsicles in a watercolor illustration, were the work of artist Margaret Berg, based out of Santa Monica, California.

Noting that Americans “love cool, refreshing ice pops on a hot summer day,” the USPS describes the stamps as featuring illustrations of “frosty, colorful, icy pops on a stick.”

While the stamp images will differ, the smell will be the same for all of them. The secret scent will be revealed the day of the dedication ceremony. The USPS press release hits at scents ranging from fruits, such as watermelon and orange, to chocolate and root beer.

If you want to be part of the moment of unveiling, the Postal Service will stream the dedication ceremony live on Facebook.