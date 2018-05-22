Supreme Court, Class Actions, Obamas, Netflix: Broadsheet May 22

• Supreme Court v. #MeToo. Regular Broadsheet readers will be familiar with forced arbitration—in which companies require employees to waive their right to take disputes to open court—and the ways in which the policy can limit women’s ability to hold their bosses responsible for workplace sexual harassment.

Yesterday, that problem got even more severe. In an opinion written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court ruled 5-4 that it remains legal for companies to use arbitration clauses in employment contracts to stop workers from banding together and filing a class-action lawsuit.

While individual arbitration clauses are problematic for, well, individuals, banning class-action suits has the potential to cause harm on a far more macro scale. As Emily Peck put it in The Huffington Post, “Going it alone, the most a woman can generally hope for is a monetary judgment. But banding together, women who file class actions can do far more to ensure that a company stops discriminatory behavior.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg read her dissent from the bench, a move that The New York Times‘ Adam Liptak called “a sign of profound disagreement.” In her written dissent, RBG called the majority opinion “egregiously wrong.” Addressing the court, she said the result of the decision “will be huge under-enforcement of federal and state statutes designed to advance the well being of vulnerable workers.”

The Times also spoke to Vanderbilt University law professor Brian Fitzpatrick, who said that the court’s decision suggests that “it is only a matter of time until the most powerful device to hold corporations accountable for their misdeeds [the class action suit] is lost altogether.”