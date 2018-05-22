Facebook and Qualcomm Team Up to Bring Fast Internet to Cities in 2019

Qualcomm is joining Facebook in its effort to bring low-cost, fast Wi-Fi to cities by 2019.

Facebook’s Wi-Fi plan, announced in 2016, would use antennas on light poles and other city structures to bring Wi-Fi to the area. The technology is also supposed to be able to divert online traffic around around tall buildings and heavy congestion on the Wi-Fi network, making it ideal for urban environments. Terragraph is meant to bring faster Internet speeds and at a lower cost than fiber technology.

Now Qualcomm’s chips will be integrated with Facebook’s so-called Terragraph technology, allowing manufacturers to build routers capable of sending data at 60GHz speeds.

“With Terragraph, our goal is to enable people living in urban areas to access high-quality connectivity that can help create new opportunities and strengthen communities,” Yael Maguire, Facebook’s vice president of connectivity, said in a statement.

Facebook and Qualcomm expect trials of the new Wi-Fi service to begin in mid-2019.