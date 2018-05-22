The Best Companies to Work for in Chicago

If you live in Chicago or want to move to Chicago for your career, you’re in luck. These are the 50 best large, small, and medium companies with offices in the windy city. They keep their employees happy, have good perks, and want you to come work for them.

Best Large Companies in Chicago

1. Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco

U.S. employees: 17,417

2. Power Home Remodeling

Headquarters: Chester, Penn.

U.S. employees: 2,223

3. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Headquarters: San Francisco

U.S. employees: 8,265

4. Comcast NBCUniversal

Headquarters: Philadelphia

5. Perkins Coie

Headquarters: Seattle

U.S. employees: 2,139

6. Hyatt Hotels

Headquarters: Chicago

U.S. employees: 35,309

7. McDonald’s

Headquarters: Oak Brook, Ill.

U.S. employees: 70,215

8. SAP America

Headquarters: Newtown Square, Penn.

U.S. employees: 18,379

9. Plante Moran

Headquarters: Southfield, Mich.

U.S. employees: 2,234

10. Ryan

Headquarters: Dallas

U.S. employees: 1,557

11. Crowe Horwath

12. Workiva

13. AT&T

14. Slalom

15. Mars

16. Alliance Data

17. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause

18. Protiviti

19. Transwestern

20. Baird

21. NJB/Albor Restaurants

22. Accenture

23. Deloitte

24. Stryker

25. PricewaterhouseCoopers

Best Small and Medium Companies in Chicago

1. West Monroe Partners

2. FONA International

3. Burwood Group

4. Horizon Pharma

5. ShopRunner

6. Assurance

7. Sentinel Technologies

8. Integrated Project Management Company

9. Alliant Credit Union

10. LaSalle Network

11. Radio Flyer

12. Uptake

13. Geneca

14. BCU

15. Accounting Principals

16. Milhouse Engineering & Construction

17. Relativity

18. Soliant Health

19. True Partners Consulting

20. Katalyst Technologies

21. Maven Wave Partners

22. Egen Solutions

23. IMC

24. APICS

25. Ultra