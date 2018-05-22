'I Am Not a Racist.' New York Lawyer Who Threatened to Call ICE on Restaurant Offers Apology

Aaron Schlossberg, the lawyer who went viral last week after going on a racist rant and threatening to call immigration enforcement on Spanish-speaking workers in a New York City restaurant, has issued an apology.

In a statement, Schlossberg, who was captured on video ranting about a Spanish-speaking Manhattan restaurant employee that he said “should be speaking English,” said he was sorry toward those he had insulted. Shortly after Schlossberg’s restaurant rant went viral, more videos emerged of him going on similar tirades.

In the initial video, Schlossberg threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the workers, who he accused of being undocumented. The viral video clip prompted outrage from several people who call Schlossberg a racist, including local representatives who have filed a complaint against him with a New York state disciplinary committee that oversees attorneys.

Schlossberg’s words had an immediate impact on his career. Yelpers rapidly posted a number of reviews on his law firm’s listing, tanking its rating on the website. The midtown building where Schlossberg had an office evicted him last Thursday.

The subsequently released videos show Schlossberg yelling at people in similar situations. One video showed the lawyer screaming at a group of Jewish protestors speaking in support of Palestine in May 2017, while in another clip, a man says the lawyer tried to push him on a sidewalk before threatening to call the police.

Schlossberg defended himself against claims of racism in a statement.

“I am not a racist,” he said. “One of the reasons I moved to New York is precisely because of the remarkable diversity offered in this wonderful city.”