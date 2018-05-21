Term Sheet -- Monday, May 21

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Today, Fortune published its annual Fortune 500 list, which ranks America’s largest corporations by revenue. This year’s Fortune 500 marks the 64th running of the list. In total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $12.8 trillion in revenues, $1 trillion in profits, $21.6 trillion in market value, and employ 28.2 million people worldwide.

The top 5 include Walmart, Exxon Mobil, Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, and UnitedHealth Group.

Here are some takeaways from this year’s list:

• Walmart stays on top: For the sixth year in a row, Walmart maintains its spot at the top of the list and became the first company in history to generate $500 billion in annual sales.

• Amazon cracks the top 10 for the first time: Amazon, the most feared competitor on the list, cracked the top 10 for the first time, landing at No. 8. The giant continues its remarkable growth run: Sales have jumped some $70 billion in two years.

• Tesla makes big moves: Elon Musk’s electric-car company made the biggest leap on this year’s 500 — moving up 123 spots — thanks to booming sales of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV. But the costly, delayed rollout of Tesla’s mass-market Model 3 caused its stock to drop 12% in the first four months of 2018.

• The four most valuable companies are tech firms: The four most valuable companies on the list are all in the tech sector — Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.

• The number of female CEOs dropped by 25%: After reaching an all-time high of 32 in 2017, the number of female Fortune 500 chiefs has slid back down to 24. That’s a one-year decline of 25%. In the past year alone, more than a third of those women (12) have left their CEO jobs, including a few long-time veterans of the ranking.

See the full list here.

TALK LIKE A HUMAN: Microsoft just bought Semantic Machines, an AI startup developing technology for voice-enabled agents that can speak like a person and understand what others tell it. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the startup had raised approximately $20 million in venture funding from investors including General Catalyst & Bain Capital Ventures.

Along with the acquisition, Microsoft plans to set up a conversational AI center of excellence in Berkeley to accelerate its efforts in language interfaces. The company comes with some well-known talents in the field, such as UC Berkeley professor Dan Klein and Stanford’s Percy Liang. Semantic Machines’ chief technology officer, Larry Gillick, is also notable for having been the chief speech scientist behind Apple’s Siri in 2013 and 2014.

The move could improve Microsoft’s Cortana assistant, as well as the “social chatbots” that it is deploying on social networks. As Term Sheet has noted before, 2018 is shaping up to be the “Year of Voice.” This is definitely a space to watch. Read more at Fortune.

ONE MUST-READ: My colleague Beth Kowitt goes deep inside Amazon’s plan to dominate the $800 billion U.S. grocery industry. Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods is turning it into an even scarier competitor.

From the story:

The very thing that makes grocery delivery hard—that food goes bad—is the reason it’s so desirable to a company like Amazon. Because cheese grows mold and meat goes rancid and milk sours, consumers can’t hoard it in their cupboards or refrigerators indefinitely as they might toilet paper or laundry detergent. As a result, the average family hits the supermarket at minimum once a week; there’s nothing else you purchase or consume so much or so often. For Amazon, getting in on that frequency is critical to further ingraining itself in our routines and behaviors.

“Food is the platform for selling you everything else,” says Walter Robb, the former co-CEO of Whole Foods. “It’s an everyday way into your life. There’s nothing else that happens quite that way.” Amazon’s quest is therefore about much more than just food.

Read it here.