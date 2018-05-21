Fortune 500, Royal Wedding, Theranos: Broadsheet May 17

• Markle-style marriage. Fortune‘s Claire Zillman spent the weekend covering the royal nuptials from London, and describes the ceremony planned by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as “a big, fat, feminist wedding.” The evidence: The bride walked herself down most of the aisle, omitted a promise to “obey” from her vows, and Harry will break with male royal tradition and wear a wedding ring. But even more significant, writes Claire, is that the ceremony made clear “that Markle’s cultural background—the child of an African-American woman, Doria Ragland—was on level footing with the traditions of Harry’s family, arguably the most prominent and storied on planet Earth.”

Fortune

• The plot thickens. While Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes often gets most—if not all—of the blame for the blood-testing startup’s alleged fraud, a new WSJ profile of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani suggests some of Theranos’ worst sins weren’t Holmes’s doing at all, but rather the machinations of Balwani, her mentor-turned-COO-turned-lover. (He has left the company after the fallout and is no longer in any of those roles.)

Fortune

• If you can’t stand the heat… Mario Batali is under criminal investigation by the NYPD for sexual misconduct, according to a new 60 Minutes report. In the Sunday program, host Anderson Cooper spoke with multiple Batali accusers, one of whom (anonymously) alleges the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious in 2005. Batali “vehemently” denied the allegation.

People

• Battle of the Staceys. Georgia voters, who go to the polls tomorrow, are witnessing the Battle of the Two Staceys: Stacey Abrams, an African-American former state House minority leader who lives in Atlanta, and Stacey Evans, a white former state representative from the city’s northern suburbs. Both are Democrats vying for the role of governor. (The state has never elected a woman or an African American.)

Wall Street Journal

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Wayfair has announced that Andrea Jung, the former chairman and CEO of Avon Products, has been elected to its board of directors.