This weekend’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and American Actress Meghan Markle is fast-approaching, causing a frenzy of questions.

Who is designing the dress? (We don’t know yet!) Who is baking the cake? (Claire Ptak of Violet bakery.) Was President Donald Trump invited? (No, and neither were the Obamas.)

There will be no official UK or overseas guests at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding. No Theresa May, President Trump or Obamas. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 10, 2018

And for those of us not among the 600 invited to witness the two tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (located in the town of Windsor, about 20 miles west of London), the most pressing question may be “how do I watch the royal wedding?”

We have you covered. Here’s how to watch the royal wedding on TV, in a theater, or streaming.

Television:

The first royal wedding to be televised was when Princess Margaret married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960. And that tradition continues this weekend.

The wedding is on Saturday, May 19 at noon local time, or 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT. It definitely requires a commitment to wake up early, so either set your DVR or remember to brew some coffee.

If you haven’t yet cut the cord, you have several options to watch the royal wedding—depending on what you’re looking for:

BBC America announced it will have a “live and direct simulcast of BBC ONE’s coverage,” which starts at 4 a.m. ET.

CBS will begin its coverage at 4 a.m. ET as well, and Tina Brown will be one of the correspondents, according to the New York Times.

NBC’s coverage will be anchored by the Today show hosts and will start at 4:30 a.m. ET.

ABC’s coverage will start at 5 a.m. and will be hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and World News Tonight’s David Muir.

Fox News’s coverage of the royal wedding will also begin at 5 a.m. ET.

PBS has a whole week of wedding-related programming that began on May 14, and on the May 19 it will begin coverage at 4 a.m. ET.

E! News will begin wedding coverage at 5 a.m. ET.

CNN will begin its coverage at 4 a.m. ET, anchored by Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota, and Don Lemon.

HBO will have comedic coverage of the wedding from Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan (news anchor characters played by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon, who also hosted Amazon’s live coverage of the Rose Parade in January). Their coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Movie theaters:

If watching the wedding on the silver screen with other excited attendees is more your speed, a limited number of theaters are showing the royal wedding.

BritBox and Fathom Events have partnered up to bring the royal wedding to around 200 theaters. The screenings begin at 10 a.m. local time, and they will run for 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming:

If you don’t have cable, and you’re not up for a packed theater, there are plenty of streaming options.