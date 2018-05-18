Uber's Flying Car Chief Jeff Holden Has Stepped Down

Uber has a lost a key player in its bid to bring flying cars to the world.

The company’s chief product officer and head of its Elevate flying car division Jeff Holden has left the company, according to Recode. In a statement to the news outlet, Uber would only say that Holden is moving on to another position. Where he’s headed and in what capacity is unknown.

Holden’s departure comes just a week after Uber held its second-annual Elevate conference, where it touted its flying car concept. The vehicle has four propellers that allow it to take off from the ground. A single rotor on the tail moves the flying car forward. Up to four passengers can travel in the vehicle at any time and a pilot will fly them to their destinations.

Uber said that it anticipates having landing pads atop buildings across cities around the world, where people will go to jump aboard and travel. The flying car will be capable of flying at altitudes of between 1,000 and 2,000 feet and can cruise for up to 60 miles before its battery needs to be recharged. It can accommodate 200 liftoffs and landings each year.

Holden played a major role in the flying car’s development. But the company was quick to note in a statement to Recode that the division is now led by Eric Allison and will continue to move forward at the same rate.

Before joining Uber in 2014, Holden served as Group’s senior vice president of product management.