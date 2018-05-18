Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Gina Haspel has been confirmed as the first woman to lead the CIA, Fortune 500 chiefs are thinking about equal pay, and we’re getting ready to cross the pond for Fortune’s MPW International Summit in London. Have a rejuvenating weekend.
• London calling. A couple of Fortune MPW-centric items to kick off your weekend.
First, a little sneak preview of our upcoming Most Powerful Women International Summit, which is taking place in London on June 11-12. Some highlights from the agenda: Lloyd’s of London CEO Inga Beale on how she leads the company culture to promote inclusion, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva on global economies, Bank of America vice chairman Anne Finucane on the bank’s outlook on Brexit, and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson on her top priorities of military cooperation, intelligence-gathering, and combating terrorism.
We’ll also cover the #MeToo movement, with Laura Boldrini weighing in on how she’s taking on sexism from within the Italian government. Acclaimed photographer Anita Corbin will join us, sharing portraits of iconic women who were “firsts” in their professions—a celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the UK. And 30% Club founder Helena Morrissey will be there to talk women and corporate boards.
Want to join? Find all the details here.
In other Fortune news, we’ve all been in a tizzy for the past few weeks prepping our annual Fortune 500 package. The list itself launches on Monday—we’ll give you the rundown on how female CEOs fared this year then—and lots of juicy stories will be rolling out all week. Among them, our yearly poll of Fortune 500 CEOs. Earlier this week, our own Alan Murray gave readers of his CEO Daily newsletter a mini-scoop from the survey, revealing that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is the chief most admired by his peers (GM leader Mary Barra represented for the women, coming in 5th).
Now, I’m pleased to give Broadsheet readers a scooplet of your own: When we asked the CEOs, “Do you believe women and men at your company get paid equally for doing similar work?” a whopping 98% of the (overwhelmingly male) chiefs says yes, while the remaining 2% said no. Curious whether these beliefs were backed by data, we also asked whether their companies had conducted a formal equal pay study. This time, 82% said yes, 18% no. While I have my own questions about how some employers conduct their pay equity studies, it’s a positive sign that the majority of companies are at least willing to engage with the issue.
If that piqued your interest, the full poll results will be available on Fortune.com next week.
• Haspel is in. Yesterday, the Senate voted 54-45 to confirm Gina Haspel as the head of the CIA. While some are celebrating the naming of the first-ever woman ever to hold the post, others are horrified by her history overseeing waterboarding and other forms of torture at secret CIA “black sites,” as well as her role in the eventual destruction of videotapes of those abuses.
Fortune
• Photos are finished. Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing has announced that it will revamp its app and add additional security features after 21-year-old Li Mingzhu was raped and killed by her driver. Among the features the company is removing: rider profiles that include photos, and the ability for drivers to leave comments about passengers’ appearance on their profiles.
Verge
• Round one to Redstone. Shari Redstone has won the first round in her battle with CBS. A judge denied CBS’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Redstones that would have stripped the family of its voting power. The company is attempting to stop a merger with Viacom, which is also majority-controlled by the Redstone family’s National Amusements.
Wall Street Journal
• Funny girls. GQ put a trio of funny women—Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman—on the cover of their comedy issue, complete with an array of photoshop fail-style fantom limbs. Sadly, the profiles of the stars aren’t online yet (we’ll have to wait until next week), but the mag did release a fun piece on Goldie Hawn’s Amy Schumer-assisted comeback.
GQ
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Campbell’s Soup CEO Denise Morrison announced today that she is retiring, effective immediately. She has been CEO of the food giant since August 2011. Suzanne Scott, head of programming for Fox News Channel, has been named CEO of Fox News. Sherry Whiteley, chief people & places officer at Intuit, has been named to the board of Glint.
• Miss America Org crowns two. The Miss America Organization has appointed Regina Hopper president and CEO, and named Marjorie Vincent-Tripp the new chair of the Board of Trustees of Miss America Foundation. This is the first time that two branches of the organization will be led entirely by women (both happen to be former winners of the pageant). The appointments come after last year’s scandal in which top-ranking officials in the organization were found to have “exchanged denigrating messages about the sex lives, weight gain, and intellect of past Miss Americas.”
NPR
• Money minster. Meet Yoo Myung-hee, the woman running the office that’s renegotiating Korea’s trade deal with the U.S. As the trade ministry’s first and only female deputy minister—she joined in 1996—”her career shows just how far women in South Korea have come in those 22 years, but also shines a spotlight on areas where progress is still lacking.”
Bloomberg
• Catfish controversy. MTV has paused production on Catfish as host and executive producer Nev Schulman faces allegations of sexual misconduct. In a video posted on YouTube, Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the show in 2015, alleges that she was harassed by Schulman throughout the production.
Fortune
• A first lady fades. Mexico’s former first lady, Margarita Zavala, is dropping out of the Mexican presidential race. Zavala is a former lawmaker and the wife of former president Felipe Calderón. She was running as an independent, but her campaign suffered from lack of funding and was lagging in the polls.
Wall Street Journal
