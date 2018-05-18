• London calling. A couple of Fortune MPW-centric items to kick off your weekend.

First, a little sneak preview of our upcoming Most Powerful Women International Summit, which is taking place in London on June 11-12. Some highlights from the agenda: Lloyd’s of London CEO Inga Beale on how she leads the company culture to promote inclusion, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva on global economies, Bank of America vice chairman Anne Finucane on the bank’s outlook on Brexit, and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson on her top priorities of military cooperation, intelligence-gathering, and combating terrorism.

We’ll also cover the #MeToo movement, with Laura Boldrini weighing in on how she’s taking on sexism from within the Italian government. Acclaimed photographer Anita Corbin will join us, sharing portraits of iconic women who were “firsts” in their professions—a celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the UK. And 30% Club founder Helena Morrissey will be there to talk women and corporate boards.

Want to join? Find all the details here.

In other Fortune news, we’ve all been in a tizzy for the past few weeks prepping our annual Fortune 500 package. The list itself launches on Monday—we’ll give you the rundown on how female CEOs fared this year then—and lots of juicy stories will be rolling out all week. Among them, our yearly poll of Fortune 500 CEOs. Earlier this week, our own Alan Murray gave readers of his CEO Daily newsletter a mini-scoop from the survey, revealing that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is the chief most admired by his peers (GM leader Mary Barra represented for the women, coming in 5th).

Now, I’m pleased to give Broadsheet readers a scooplet of your own: When we asked the CEOs, “Do you believe women and men at your company get paid equally for doing similar work?” a whopping 98% of the (overwhelmingly male) chiefs says yes, while the remaining 2% said no. Curious whether these beliefs were backed by data, we also asked whether their companies had conducted a formal equal pay study. This time, 82% said yes, 18% no. While I have my own questions about how some employers conduct their pay equity studies, it’s a positive sign that the majority of companies are at least willing to engage with the issue.

If that piqued your interest, the full poll results will be available on Fortune.com next week.