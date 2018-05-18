From Wholesale Ice to Ice Skating Rinks: Four of Donald Trump's Oddest Revenue Streams

For his duties as president, Donald Trump gets paid $400,000 per year—along with another $169,000 for travel, expenses, and entertainment. That’s hardly chump change, but it doesn’t come close to the income of his other business operations.

Trump, of course, owns dozens of hotels and golf courses. And it’s no secret he runs plenty of other businesses as well. But in his financial disclosure form, released earlier this week, he disclosed a few businesses that were rather unexpected.

Here’s a look some of the oddest income sources.

Trump Ice: $280,899

Though Trump did once sell a bottled water called Trump Ice, this company is described as a “water wholesaler.” It’s unclear if this is the same “Trump Natural Spring Water” that is “proudly served at Trump hotels, restaurants, and golf clubs worldwide.”

Screen Actors Guild: $64,840

Trump does get payments from the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists pension, in part because of his time on The Apprentice.

But he picks up a bigger check from SAG’s pension fund. He also picks up nominal royalty payments (between $200 and $1,000 each) for shows that include The Little Rascals and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Ice Skating Rinks: $9,255,614

Trump reopened Central Park’s Wollman Ice Rink in the mid-1980s, and it has been a cash boon. Wollman Rink Operations, which oversees the rink, is owned by DJT Holdings, a Trump-controlled LLC.

Trump Coffee: $15,001-$50,000

Trump Marks Fine Foods is a holding that has a licensing deal with Two Rivers Coffee. The product is Select by Trump, a light-roasted coffee that’s available for Keurig Brewers. If you want some, get it fast (on Amazon), though. The line was discontinued in January.