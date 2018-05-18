Apple Shipped This Many HomePods In The First Quarter

Apple has shipped about 600,000 of its HomePod smart speakers since the devices debuted in February.

However, Amazon (amzn), holds the smart speaker crown with 4 million Amazon Echo speakers shipped in the first quarter, a 102% year-over-year increase.

That’s according to research firm Strategy Analytics, which released a report this week about first quarter shipments of Internet-connected speakers.

Google (goog), with its Google Home branded speakers, trailed Amazon by shipping nearly 2.4 million speakers, a 709% year-over-year gain.

Alibaba was in third place with about 700,000 speakers shipped in the first quarter. Strategy Analytics did not provide Alibaba’s smart speaker shipment numbers for the previous year, likely because Alibaba released its Tmall Genie smart speaker last July.

Apple (aapl) ended up in fourth place, but it began selling its HomePod speaker in February, midway through the quarter, resulting in one less month of shipments than its rivals.

Overall, smart speaker shipments grew 278% year-over-year to 9.2 million, the report said.

“Further strong growth in smart speaker sales confirms our view that this new market is far more than just a flash in the pan,” Strategy Analytics vice president David Mercer said in a statement. “Today’s smart speakers are by no means the finished article but they have captured the consumer imagination and we will see rapid evolution in design, functionality and associated use cases over the coming years.”

The report’s authors note that while Amazon and Google still lead the smart speaker market, the two companies are seeing increased competition from Chinese manufacturers like Alibaba and Xiaomi.

“Alibaba and Xiaomi are leading the way in China and their strength in the domestic market alone is proving enough to propel them into the global top five,” Strategy Analytics director David Watkins said in a statement.