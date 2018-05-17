• Big Apple’s big news. Yesterday evening, I had the pleasure of attending the launch of Women.NYC, a campaign to brand the Big Apple as the best place in the world for women. As part of the launch, the city unveiled a new portal—Women.NYC doubles as its web address—for the city’s female-focused resources. The goal of the site is to help women navigate everything from pre-kindergarten applications to small business loans to wage discrimination reporting. Or, in the words of Alicia Glen, the deputy mayor of economic development and housing (and the mastermind behind the campaign, along with NYC’s first lady Chirlane McCray): To avoid the “maze of misery” that is government bureaucracy.

The site is just “the beginning of a discussion about what it means to be a woman in New York City,” Glen told me at the Brooklyn Museum event. The mayor’s office expects to launch a new initiative every month as part of the campaign, with major news coming next week (stay tuned!) Coming attractions include programming—the city will soon launch an initiative for women over 50 who want to go back into the workforce—and changes to the physical environment of New York City. “It doesn’t go unnoticed that the only woman [statue] in Central Park is Alice in Wonderland.”

In addition to helping women find tactical, public support, the deputy mayor said the city is sending a very loud message to NYC-based private businesses that “we expect you to change and to step up” when it comes to supporting women. How are they expected to do this? Close the city’s gender wage gap by 2028, reach gender parity on boards and senior leadership teams by 2025, and offer at least six weeks of paid parental leave for new parents.

An entertaining sidenote: When I asked Glen how long it took her team to put this initiative together, she answered: “Because we’re women, it didn’t take us that long—maybe 4-6 months. Pretty epic in government terms.” Yet another reason we need more women to run for office.