SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Are Giving Parents Free Beer This Summer

There was once a time when parents who took their kids to Busch Gardens or SeaWorld could grab a few complimentary beers while their kids enjoyed the park. That changed when Anheuser-Busch, who once owned the parks, sold them in 2009, but now both are bringing the free beer back.

Starting this Friday, both Busch Gardens and SeaWorld will offer two free 7-ounce beers to park visitors, the Orlando Sentinal reports.

Guests at Busch Gardens will be able to score the free beer from the former Hospitality House, which is now called the Garden Gate Cafe, until August 5th. Free beer at SeaWorld will be available through September 2nd from Mana’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio.

The free beer offerings will change throughout the summer, according to the report, but will include Bud Light, Miller Light, Yuengling, Shock Top, and Founders All Day IPA.