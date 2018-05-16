On Wednesday, HBO and Sky announced the docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed — a reexamination of a now well-known murder case in Baltimore, Maryland.

In 2014, This American Life producer and journalist Sarah Koenig walked listeners through the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee and the subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed (who maintains his innocence) in the wildly popular podcast Serial.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg is directing the four-hour documentary series, and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are writing an original score. Working Title TV and Instinct Productions are producing the series.

“The Case Against Adnan Syed will offer a cinematic look at the life and 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and conviction of Adnan Syed, from the genesis of their high school relationship, to the original police investigation and trial, through to the current day, when Syed faces a new trial after serving 18 years in jail,” according to a release from HBO and Sky.

For those who were consumed with this story, HBO and Sky said the series will include “ground-breaking revelations that challenge the state’s case.”

Since the airing of Serial, Syed’s conviction has been vacated, and he was granted a new trial.

A release date for ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ has not been announced.