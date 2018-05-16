Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode four of our new weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune looks at how the Supreme Court’s decision on legalizing sports betting will impact the industry at large, Time explores ongoing tensions in Jerusalem, Money looks into rising gas prices, and Sports Illustrated examines how the “race to the bottom” fared for this year’s NBA lottery. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.