Michigan State Reaches Settlement With 332 Larry Nassar Victims

Michigan State University announced that it’s reached a settlement with the 332 women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar, NBC News reports.

Nassar treated campus athletes and young gymnasts at his Michigan State office and also worked for USA Gymnastics. Olympic gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, and Jordan Wieber have all said they were assaulted by Nassar.

In the settlement, Michigan State agreed to pay a $500 million settlement to the victims. Nassar is already serving a sentence for his crimes, which also include the possession of child pornography.

His current sentence is 40 to 175 years in prison. When it was handed down in January, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said to Nassar: “I just signed your death warrant.”