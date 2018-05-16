David Letterman, Uber, Twitter: Broadsheet May 16

• Driving to better policies. Uber is ending its use of mandatory arbitration for claims of sexual harassment and assault, meaning riders, drivers, and employees will now be free to sue the company in public court, rather having to go through an impartial private arbitrator. A reminder: mandatory arbitration is common practice in corporate America in which companies require employees (and sometimes customers) to agree to engage in arbitration if they bring a complaint against the company. Such out-of-court settlements are typically smaller—but that’s not their only benefit for businesses. “In many cases, it’s a one-sided maneuver by companies to limit their chances of facing public backlash,” notes Fortune‘s Don Reisinger. “It also limits the survivor’s ability to speak publicly and openly about the harassment or assault he or she has endured.”

In a Tuesday blog post called “Turning the lights on,” Uber chief legal officer Tony West discussed the company’s decision, explaining that move is the result of a new corporate mantra: “We do the right thing, period.” Writes West: “We have learned it’s important to give sexual assault and harassment survivors control of how they pursue their claims.” For now, the changes in Uber’s policy apply only to the U.S. and only to claims regarding sexual misbehavior; complaints about pay inequity and racial discrimination are still bound by mandatory arbitration clauses.

West invited Lyft to follow suit: “Data transparency is only meaningful if we describe and categorize sexual assault incidents in the same way. We’re ready to work with Lyft, advocates and others to make that a reality,” he wrote on Twitter. Lyft’s COO Jon McNeill also accepted the challenge (also via Twitter): “Count us in. Together we can enact massive positive change and do what’s best for passengers & drivers.” The Uber competitor has since announced the same changes in policy (which also only apply to sexual misconduct).

Fortune