Redstone Suit, Cannes, Amazon's Rooney Rule: Broadsheet May 15

• CBS civil war. CBS Corp. is suing Shari Redstone and her family’s National Amusements holding company in an effort to block the merger of CBS and Viacom—both of which are controlled by the Redstones. In the suit, the company alleges that “Ms. Redstone has acted to undermine the management team, including, without board authority, talking to potential CEO replacements, deriding the chief operating officer and threatening to change the board.” A National Amusements spokesperson says the company is “outraged” by the action and “strongly refutes” the charges.

Fortune

• Winning isn’t everything. While we’ve all read dozens of stories about the wave of women running for office in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, this analysis from the NYT and the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers warns that “the November elections may not produce a similar surge in the number of women in Congress.” It’s worth checking out the story’s simple yet powerful interactive graphic that explains the political realities at work. Still, the lesson here is not to give up, says She Should Run founder Erin Loos Cutraro. Instead, supporters of female candidates should “be prepared that a number of them will lose and also remind people that is not the end of the story, it is the beginning of the story.”

New York Times

• When less is more. Speaking at Cannes Film Festival this weekend, Salma Hayek provides some Real Talk for the men in attendance. If men are serious about helping to fix the gender pay gap, she said, they may need to take a pay cut. The math is simple, she noted: “If the movie’s budget is $10m, the [male] actor has to understand that if he is making $9.7 million, it is going to be hard for equality.”

Fortune

• Amazon’s about-face. Amazon says it will adopt a policy requiring that women and people of color are included in the pool of candidates for all board openings (a.k.a a Rooney Rule). The news comes after the company had initially opposed a shareholder proposal to institute such a rule—a position that had reportedly angered some employees. (Amazon’s 10 board members are all white; three of the 10 are women.)

Recode

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Thrive Global has hired Laurie Weisberg as chief revenue officer, Anne Sachs as chief content officer, and Amy Vezzetti as chief people officer. Julia Shullman has been promoted to chief privacy counsel at AppNexus.