Tabasco Whiskey Is Coming. Are Your Tastebuds Ready?

When you think of spicy whiskey, the first (and probably the only) thing to come to mind is likely Fireball. Now there’s about to be another name on the block and it’s one you already associate with the hot stuff: Tabasco.

Tabasco has joined forces with George Dickel Tennessee Whisky for a new George Dickel Tabasco Brand Barrel Finish whiskey.

Set to go in sale this month, the whiskey is finished in barrels that were previously used to age tabasco peppers for three years. After it’s made, Dickel puts its whiskey in the barrels for 30 days, which allows the spice from the peppers that’s been absorbed into the wood add flavor to the actual whiskey. Tabasco’s pepper sauce also plays a role in the spirit. It’s distilled to “create an essence” which is then blended together with the whiskey to make the final product.

The spicy creation is arriving in store this month and has a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. It will also be available in 50ml and 1L sizes.