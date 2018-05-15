Luxury
Search
BriefingAn Asteroid the Size of a City Block Will Fly Close to Earth Today
Asteroid rendering
AutosHow Lyft Is Working With the U.S. Military
Lyft
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EntertainmentDisney Is Using Its Stockpile of Blockbuster Franchises to Increase Ad Sales
“Marvel's The Avengers”L to R: Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)Ph: Film Frame © 2011 MVLFFLLC. TM &amp; © 2011 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.
Picasso-Fillette a la corbeille fleurie
Picasso's "Fillette à la corbeille fleurie" sold for $115 million.Courtesy of Christie's
Picasso-Fillette a la corbeille fleurie
Claude Monet- Nympheas
Matisse-Odalisque couchée aux magnolias
Gauguin-La Vague
Seurat_La rade de Grandcamp
Monet_Saint Lazare
Gris_La table de musician
Miro_Murals
Gauguin_Vase de fleurs et gourde
Monet-La Seine
WILLEM DE KOONING_UNTITLED
GILBERT STUART_GEORGE WASHINGTON
RIVERA_THE RIVALS
Sargent_Palazzo Labia
Hopper_Cape Ann Granite
O'Keeffee_Near Abiquiu, New Mexico
Calder_plow
Homer_Where are the Boats
Prendergast_Steps of Santa Maria
Hopper_Rich's House
EVRES PORCELAIN DESSERT SERVICE
Picasso's "Fillette à la corbeille fleurie" sold for $115 million.
Courtesy of Christie's
1 of 21
Luxury

21 Incredible Lots From Christie’s Record-Breaking Rockefeller Sale

Alex Scimecca
11:39 AM ET

The treasures of Peggy and David Rockefeller set an auction record for the most valuable private collection when they went under the hammer last week. The total of the 1,500 objects and artwork sold at Christie's after a ten day online sale and three day auction reached $832.6 million.

The sale included 19th & 20th Century art, American art, as well as English and European furniture and ceramics. All lots at the six live auctions were sold and each resulted in totals that highly exceeded Christie's stated estimates. The 19th and 20th century art raised $646.1 million, significantly more than the $490 million estimate.

Among the artwork sold, Pablo Picasso's "Fillette à la corbeille fleurie" was estimated at $100 million but was then sold for a staggering $115 million.

Artwork from Willem de Kooning, Gilbert Stewart, and Diego Rivera raised $106.9 million in its auction on Wednesday. Rivera's "The Rivals" had never left the Rockefeller family, but was sold at $9.7 million in its first auction in decades. It was passed down to the Rockefeller's in 1941 as a wedding gift and marked the beginning of the artist's relationship with the family that spanned decades.

Check out the gallery above to see the most expensive price tagged artwork.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE