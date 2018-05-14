Term Sheet -- Monday, May 14

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

So much news today. Let’s get right to it.

NOW, WHAT? Xerox Corp called off its planned $6.1 billion merger with Fujifilm Holdings Corp in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that also hands control of the U.S. photocopier giant to new management. This means that the company will replace its CEO Jeff Jacobson (again) and it will make a series of changes to its board of directors. Read more.

TENCENT TROUBLE: In a heated attempt to outmaneuver Alibaba, Asia’s largest listed company Tencent has gone on a serious spending spree. As a result, Tencent is down $78 billion in value as profitability is predicted to drop to its lowest level since 2003, Bloomberg reports. In other words, the tech giant’s margins are said to be abysmal.

Tencent has emphasized that sacrificing margins in the short-term is to be expected as it grows at a lightning speed, but analysts worry that the company is not yet generating enough money from its mobile games to offset a decline in its desktop unit.

BLOCK PARTY: It’s “Blockchain Week” in New York City, and more than 8,000 people are expected to make their way into a Midtown Manhattan hotel for the Consensus conference, which kicks off today. Featured speakers include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, and FedEx CEO Frederick Smith. So there’s bound to be some good stuff to come out of it.

I’ll be interviewing Jeremy Gardner, co-founder of Ausum Ventures who lives in a Crypto Castle, at the Block event on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Reply to this email with some questions you think I should ask him. More info if you’re interested here.

….In other crypto-related news: ConsenSys Ventures, the venture arm of the ConsenSys Ethereum, has invested in a new round of six companies and has formally launched its accelerator, “Tachyon.”

FEEDBACK: I received the following responses to Friday’s Term Sheet about VC Tim Draper’s never-ending, all-consuming support of embattled Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes:

Peter: The two messages he seems to be conveying is “as long as you’re making money for me and my investors, who cares if it’s fraud,” and “all regulation and disclosure requirements are bad.” And this is the guy who, per a Bloomberg article yesterday, is a “crypto legend.” Tells you a little about that world. This bull run can’t end soon enough. Hopefully the crypto mania will result in a shakeout separating good investors set on improving society from the greedy hucksters masquerading behind that narrative. Silicon Valley seems to have attracted both sets.

Marc: His bluster was pathetic. Kelly Evans should have just shut him down but I guess she was smart enough to recognize that he was hanging himself. Well done Kelly. The SEC should have charged him too.

Frank: Perhaps when he invested in a very early round, the supposed “technology “was at a very early stage, and the early prototypes always have bugs in them and produced a lot of false positives. However, he had an obligation to keep his due diligence up to date, as these additional big money rounds came in, and as she was cutting the deal with Walgreens. A simple “walk through” of the entire facility and the following of, at least a couple of batches all the way through the described processes, would have revealed the fraud.