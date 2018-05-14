Nintendo's NES Classic Edition Is Making a Comeback

Nintendo’s wildly popular NES Classic Edition is staging a comeback.

In a tweet late on Sunday, Nintendo confirmed that it will re-launch its NES Classic Edition console on June 29. The company added that the console, which allows you to play old Nintendo Entertainment System games on today’s televisions, will be available alongside the SNES Classic Edition through the remainder of the year. The console will cost $60.

The NES Classic Edition was a smash hit when Nintendo released it in 2016. The device comes bundled with 30 classic NES games, including Super Mario Bros., Metroid, and Pac-Man. The console itself has the same design as the original Nintendo Entertainment System, but is a miniature version that can be plugged into televisions via an HDMI port. It comes with a corded controller that has the same buttons as the original.

Soon after its release last year, the NES Classic Edition sold out around the world. Each time Nintendo refilled its stock, the units were quickly purchased by gamers anxiously seeking a return to gaming of the 1980s.

Nintendo angered some customers last year when it revealed that it would discontinue the NES Classic Edition to make room for the SNES Classic Edition, a device that takes the same philosophy but offers access to SNES games.

Now, though, the company appears to be trying to address those complaints by offering both the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition alongside each other. But exactly what happens after the year is up—the deadline Nintendo floated in its tweet on Sunday—is unknown.