Mother's Day, Oprah Winfrey, Becky Hammon: Broadsheet May 14

• Mommy issues. On the subject of motherhood, Politico dives into the complex relationship between President Trump and his own mom, arguing that “the best explanation for the president’s behavior dates back to his earliest interactions with his mother.” In fact, Trump’s lack of closeness to his mother, Mary Trump, “may have contributed to his tumultuous personal life, but it also endowed him with some traits that made him well-suited to his late-career entry in politics.”

Politico

• Oprah orates. It’s graduation season, and for the first time in at least two decades, women make up the majority of commencement speakers. One of these women, Oprah Winfrey, delivered a much-talked-about speech at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism on Friday. She implored the graduates to “be the truth” in a world where “you can’t go anywhere—you can’t stand in line at Starbucks, you can’t go to a party, you can’t go anywhere without everyone talking about how bad things are, how terrible it is.”

Fortune

• Women winning. More than three in five female House candidates won their primary races over the weekend in North Carolina, Indiana, West Virginia and Ohio. Equally notable: Of the 27 female House candidates who were successful, nearly 30% are women of color.

Politico

• Bridget talks blockchain. Bridget van Kralingen, IBM’s SVP of global Industries, platforms and blockchain, spoke to Fortune on our latest episode of Balancing the Ledger. Among other uses, she believes that the blockchain—which can make it easier to track the provenance of ad dollars—can be used to help Facebook with its problem of fake news and Russian-funded political ads.

Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Progressive’s board of directors has elected Lawton W. Fitt as chairperson.