Members of the public are invited to apply to attend Stephen Hawking’s memorial service — and the ballot is open to time travelers hoping to stop by to pay their respects.

The family of the late theoretical physicist has offered 1,000 free tickets in a ballot system run by the Stephen Hawking Foundation. People applying to attend Hawking’s remembrance at Westminster Abbey on June 15 are required to state their date of birth on the form, with the eligible year including any time up until 2038.

The option of selecting any day up to Dec. 31, 2018, was spotted by London travel blogger IanVisits, according to Reuters.

“Professor Hawking once threw a party for time travelers, to see if any would turn up if he posted the invite after the party,” he wrote. “None did, but it seems perfect that the memorial website allows people born in the future to attend the service.”

Hawking, who died on March 14, had a longtime curiosity with the potential for time travel.

Hawking’s ashes will be scattered near the graves of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin. You can apply to attend the service here.