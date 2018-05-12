More illnesses have been reported in connection to a salmonella outbreak that led to the recall of more than 206 million eggs last month.

Twelve more people have been reported sick since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first issued an advisory about the outbreak in April, the organization announced Thursday. Thirty-five people from nine states have gotten sick in total, with 11 people sent to the hospital. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that causes symptoms such as a diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The infection usually clears on its own within a week, but in some cases symptoms may be extreme enough to require medical attention.

The CDC is warning customers to avoid eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms, the company behind April’s massive egg recall. These eggs were sold under multiple brand names at numerous retailers, both in the U.S. and abroad. You can find more information about the egg recall through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Both the CDC and the FDA are also advising consumers to cook eggs fully, and to carefully wash any surfaces or tools that come into contact with raw eggs.

Rose Acre Farms’ recall is the largest involving eggs since 2010. A few days after it was first announced, according to the FDA, Cal-Maine foods also voluntarily recalled 23,400 eggs purchased from Rose Acre Farms.