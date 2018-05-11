The rules of engagement are getting increasingly fraught on this topic since people don’t like being called out for cultural insensitivity – like the 18-year-old from Utah who recently wore a traditional Chinese dress to her prom and sparked a worldwide conversation about it. Others are using the charge to turn the tables on “political correctness”. (Ironically, the Met Gala has navigated this issue in previous years, and once again, Rihanna nailed it.) But at the core of the issue is power. Appropriation happens when a majority culture person or brand steals the stories, music, food, fashion, imagery or artifacts from a culture of people who have been systematically denied the ability to present themselves, and profits from it in whatever currency matters to them. It’s complicated stuff, but plenty of people manage to borrow influences without plunder. K. Tempest Bradford, an author who writes and teaches inclusive fiction, weighs in here. Ijeoma Oluo, author of “So You Want To Talk About Race,” has an essay on it here and a video below.