Fan Favorite 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' May Have Suitors After Its Cancellation by Fox

The beloved cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine may not be ending after all following its cancellation this week by Fox.

Network rival NBC, along with cable channel TBS and streaming services Netflix and Hulu, are interested in reviving the sitcom, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Hulu has given a cancelled show from Fox another chance before — The Mindy Project — and currently streams Brooklyn Nine-Nine on its platform. Meanwhile, Netflix has a relationship with the show’s production company, Universal Television, which also works on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. And TBS’ president, Kevin Reilly, helped develop Nine-Nine when he was an executive at Fox.

Each network will be aware of the backlash against Fox since Thursday’s announcement of the show’s cancellation. That backlash was equally met with an outpour of support on social media for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s crew and cast, led by Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered its fifth season in September and won Best Musical or Comedy TV Series at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.