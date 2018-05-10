Matt Lauer, Rose McGowan, Visa: Broadsheet May 10

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Female Founders Fund gets more cash to invest in women, women at Visa are having a big talk with their CEO, and the Eric Schneiderman situation raises an important question. Have a lovely Thursday.
• Time’s Up for domestic violence. In an editorial for USA Today published yesterday, Joanne Lipman—that publication’s former editor-in-chief and current chief content officer of Gannett—argues that the next phase of the #MeToo movement should focus on domestic violence. “We know you aren’t supposed to harass women at work. But is it still OK to keep your job if you’re assaulting them at home?” she asks. To readers of this newsletter, the answer is (hopefully) an obvious “no.” Yet the non-apology of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman for allegedly assaulting four women reveals that this is still a gray area for many. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of my office,” Schneiderman said, he would stepping down because the charges “will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work.”
Lipman argues that the AG “seems oblivious that his private conduct should have any bearing on his professional standing—even if, as is alleged, his behavior is at odds with everything he stands for. This is, after all, the man who as a state senator in 2010 introduced a domestic-violence bill making strangulation to the point of unconsciousness a violent felony. Yet among the accusations from the four women are choking—in addition to beating, spitting on them, and threatening them.”
He’s not alone in this. Successful men can and have behaved horrifically to women in their private lives with no repercussions—or consequences that come only after decades of violent behavior. (But seriously, why is R. Kelly still performing? Why was Bill Cosby doing standup until just a few months ago?) In Lipman’s words, “We’re past due for a reckoning on the home front, not just at the office. No more looking the other way for star performers who engage in abusive behavior at home. To those men, here’s a message: Time’s Up.”
• Female Founders Fund 2.0. Female Founders Fund, a venture capital firm that invests only in start-ups with at least one woman founder, has closed a $27 million second fund. F3 is also partnering with female entrepreneurs—including Melinda Gates, Birchbox co-founder and First Round partner Hayley Barna, and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani—who will help support its portfolio.
• No heads roll at NBC. NBC News said it has found no evidence that its executives received complaints about sexual misconduct involving Matt Lauer until a female employee reported the former Today show co-host to HR in November—at which time he was promptly fired. The investigation was led by the company’s own general counsel, a decision that has been widely criticized.
• Egregious etiquette. The Huffington Post reports that Town & Country disinvited Monica Lewinsky from its annual philanthropic summit because Bill Clinton was attending. “Please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and — then after I’ve accepted — uninvite me because Bill Clinton then decided to attend/was invited,” she tweeted. “It’s 2018. Emily Post would def not approve.” (Clinton said he did not know about Lewinsky being disinvited.)
• Thanks, Mr. President! Rachel Crooks, one of the women who has accused President Trump of sexual harassment, won her primary bid for a seat in the Ohio state legislature. Crooks says she decided to run in part because of her run-in with the president. On her campaign website, she explains that the experience has shaped her, led her to push for “honesty and integrity” and to work to “bring about positive change.”
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts is joining Ralph Lauren’s board of directors. Pandora and Facebook vet Sarah Wagener has joined DoorDash as chief people officer.
• More Visa-bility? In a meeting today, several senior female executives at Visa are expected to tell the company’s CEO, Alfred Kelly, that they aren’t being given enough opportunities to advance. The meeting is the outcome of an internal survey of Visa employees last year that found female SVPs were less satisfied with their jobs than their male counterparts.
• Nortman’s secret weapon. Upfront Ventures partner Kara Nortman—who has been a founder, an executive, and a venture capitalist during her career—tells Term Sheet writer Polina Marinova that she regularly consults with a 21-year-old tech entrepreneur to better understand the Gen Z demographic, a relationship that evolved from the VC wanting to help the younger woman. “At some point, I realized I was learning more from her than she was from me. It constantly reminds me not to be ageist or industry-ist.”
• Incel’s not an insult. This Politico story digs into the history of the term “incel,” which you heard in relation to the man who killed 10 people by plowing a van through a busy sidewalk in Toronto last month. It has been co-opted by misogynistic men, but the word itself—which means involuntarily celibate—was actually thought up by a woman, who coined it because “The concept of being a lonely virgin is not a nice identity.” Her intention in creating an incel community was to bring people together: “Finding a more friendly term helped people say, ‘Hey, I belong to a group. I’m not alone.’ And by belonging to a group, people can help each other.”
• Listen up. Bloomberg has launched a new podcast, The Pay Check, which will look at the reasons behind gender pay disparity and its persistence, as well as the human toll of getting paid less for the same work.
