Matt Lauer, Rose McGowan, Visa: Broadsheet May 10

• Time’s Up for domestic violence. In an editorial for USA Today published yesterday, Joanne Lipman—that publication’s former editor-in-chief and current chief content officer of Gannett—argues that the next phase of the #MeToo movement should focus on domestic violence. “We know you aren’t supposed to harass women at work. But is it still OK to keep your job if you’re assaulting them at home?” she asks. To readers of this newsletter, the answer is (hopefully) an obvious “no.” Yet the non-apology of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman for allegedly assaulting four women reveals that this is still a gray area for many. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of my office,” Schneiderman said, he would stepping down because the charges “will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work.”

Lipman argues that the AG “seems oblivious that his private conduct should have any bearing on his professional standing—even if, as is alleged, his behavior is at odds with everything he stands for. This is, after all, the man who as a state senator in 2010 introduced a domestic-violence bill making strangulation to the point of unconsciousness a violent felony. Yet among the accusations from the four women are choking—in addition to beating, spitting on them, and threatening them.”

He’s not alone in this. Successful men can and have behaved horrifically to women in their private lives with no repercussions—or consequences that come only after decades of violent behavior. (But seriously, why is R. Kelly still performing? Why was Bill Cosby doing standup until just a few months ago?) In Lipman’s words, “We’re past due for a reckoning on the home front, not just at the office. No more looking the other way for star performers who engage in abusive behavior at home. To those men, here’s a message: Time’s Up.”

USA Today