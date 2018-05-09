USA Taekwondo, Eric Schneiderman's Replacement, Nike Shakeup: Broadsheet May 9

• Your Hollywood minute. Val stopped by the Bloomberg Business of Equality Summit yesterday and wrote up a couple of interesting moments from a discussion about Hollywood in the wake of #MeToo. Chelsea Handler told the audience that it wasn’t the men in the comedy world who tried to hold her back—it was the women. She blamed the behavior on the way women are conditioned to think about the limited number of seats at the table: “We are taught that if one of us succeed, others can’t.” Fellow panelist Ashley Judd talked about the news that Michelle Williams had earned just a fraction of what her co-star Mark Wahlberg was paid for reshoots of the film All the Money in the World. Despite Williams’ low public profile at the time, says Judd, she was “shattered” by the incident—though that didn’t stop her from fighting to get the pay she deserved.

• Agitation inside Amazon. Amazon is infamous for lagging behind other big tech companies when it comes to the gender and racial diversity of its highest ranks. Now, Recode reports on an internal email thread that suggests that some employees are fed up with the company’s unwillingness to take action to on that front—and specifically with “Amazon’s opposition to a shareholder proposal that would require its board to formally consider women and minority candidates when selecting new board members.”

Recode

• Five more out the door. The shakeup at Nike over concerns about a hostile workplace culture has claimed five more top executives, bringing the total of ousted senior managers to 11. The latest, according to the NYT: Steve Lesnard, the head of running in North America; Helen Kim, who oversaw Eastern North America; Simon Pestridge, a head of marketing for the performance categories; Tommy Kain, director of sports marketing; and Ibrahem Hasan, a senior creative director.

New York Times

• Meet the new AG. With Eric Schneiderman out as New York AG after a devastating report accusing him of physically abusing four women, Barbara Underwood is taking up the role of acting attorney general. Underwood is currently State Solicitor General and has, among other accomplishments, argued 20 cases in front of the United States Supreme Court.

The Cut

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates has joined King & Spalding as a partner. In her new role, Yates will be spearheading independent investigations for corporations, universities and other organizations with “particularly challenging or vexing issues.” Lauren Nemeth has joined Nextdoor as chief revenue officer.