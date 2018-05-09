Gunman Fires Inside Brussels Midi Train Station During Rush-Hour Commute
Armed soldiers stand guard as travelers enter Brussels Midi railway station in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Bloomberg
Updated: May 9, 2018 2:30 PM ET

Police are actively looking for an unidentified person who fired a single gunshot into the ground inside the Brussels Midi train station before running away from the scene, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

Investigators currently have no clue about the motive of the shooter, who caused panic among rush-hour commuters but injured nobody, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The events took place shortly after 5pm local time and part of the building was subsequently closed off for checks, which uncovered the shell of the bullet. The train station was not evacuated, according to Ine Van Wymersch, the prosecutor’s spokeswoman.

