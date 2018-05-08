Term Sheet -- Tuesday, May 8

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

JOINING THE UNICORN CLUB: ThoughtSpot, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based startup that helps companies sift their corporate data, has received $145 million in new funding. Investors include Sapphire Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, and the Australian Government Future Fund.

My colleague Jonathan Vanian has the exclusive details:

CEO Ajeet Singh declined to disclose the company’s private valuation, but he said it is now worth over $1 billion. That would put ThoughtSpot among an elite group of so-called unicorn startups that are worth $1 billion or more.

In total, the company has raised $306 million since its founding in 2012. It will use the fresh capital to hire more staff in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Singh said this should be the company’s last private round as it prepares for a possible IPO in the next few years. Read more at Fortune.

SKY HIGH: In the latest PitchBook VC valuations report, venture capital valuations continue to skyrocket across all stages. Here are some takeaways:

• The most significant valuation increase was at the late stage, where the median pre-money valuation as of the first quarter of 2018 went up to $75 million, which is a 19% increase from 2017. A big reason for this? Heaps of dry powder.

• The shift toward funding more mature companies was especially present in the angel & seed stage in Q1. At those stages, the median age for companies receiving financing pushed to three years, which is twice as old as a decade ago. The reason? Lots of alternative funding options such as accelerators, equity or product crowdfunding, and a greater ability to bootstrap.

• The median time between venture rounds remains extended, sitting at 1.4 years for angel & seed and early-stage rounds, an increase from a long-term average of 1.2 years. For late-stage, it sits at about 1.8 years compared to an average of 1.5 years.

• It doesn’t seem that VC valuation increases are driven by an increase in investor protections. For instance, the percentage of deals with cumulative dividends — as well as those with participation rights — has fallen steadily over the past decade.

It’s a pretty in-depth report. Read it in full here.