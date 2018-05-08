It’s my great pleasure to welcome you to the all-new Fortune.com—the first major facelift to Fortune’s website in four years, when we split from CNNMoney.com and our then-publisher, Time Warner.

OK, OK, so that’s a bit of a fib. In truth, our intrepid team of product managers, designers, and engineers have been rebuilding this website all along—you just may not have noticed. Over the years we’ve reworked many of the components of the site, including its article pages, franchise/list pages, photo galleries, and underlying feeds. Last month we debuted an all-new template for our longform magazine feature stories (see it in action by reading Jen Wieczner’s thrilling tale of Bitcoin’s biggest villain); today’s homepage launch largely caps our yearlong process.

The new design is more spacious than its elder counterpart and more balanced in terms of how it presents stories. We hope you’ll more easily notice and discover newer sections (such as The Ledger, our home for blockchain and cryptocurrency coverage, and Humor, for sly satire) as well as longstanding but difficult-to-find destinations such as Commentary, Design, and Luxury.

We’ve still got more nips and tucks to do, of course, but we hope you like it. Have feedback or simply want to say hello? Drop us a line by tweeting at us on Twitter: @FortuneMagazine. And thank you, always, for reading.