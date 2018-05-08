Cofounder of Ethereum Attaches Himself to Atari's Crypto

Anthony Di Iorio, who co-founded Ethereum and Jaxx, is helping launch another cryptocurrency.

Di Iorio has been named an honorary co-founder for the blockchain project powering the Atari Token and the Atari Platform Network after making an unspecified investment in the network. He lends some crypto street credibility to the company, whose other founder’s experience is more in the video game space.

“As someone who grew up in the Atari age, and who understands the importance of how products are designed and developed, it’s extremely encouraging to see teams with vast experience creating systems that are not just user-friendly, but scalable and functional,” he said in a statement.

Di Iorio was solely responsible for the initial investment round in the Atari Token’s pre-sale. Details of the public sale are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Details about Atari’s crypto are still light, but it appears the Atari Token is meant to be used with digital gaming platforms, while the Pong Token (another crypto the group is working on) will be used in online casinos. Atari says details of those crypto-casinos will also be announced soon.

To position itself for the launch of the Atari Token, the company acquired a minority stake in Infinity Networks, which is developing a decentralized blockchain for digital entertainment platforms.

Atari has changed hands numerous times since it was launched by Nolan Bushnell in 1972. It’s currently based in France. The company has had its name in the headlines a number of times recently—announcing a new console and a hat with built-in bluetooth speakers.

The console was delayed in December and preorders are now scheduled to begin May 30. The company, though, still hasn’t given any sort of details about what that system will do and what games it will play.

The hat currently sells for $130.