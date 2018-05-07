Rudy Giuliani Says Michael Cohen May Have Paid Other Women on Trump's Behalf

Rudy Giuliani is still shedding light on President Trump’s financial dealings.

The former New York City mayor and recent addition to Trump’s legal team continued last week’s series of interviews, speaking to ABC’s This Week on Sunday. There, Giuliani told host George Stephanopoulos that he would not rule out the possibility that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen had made payments to other women on Trump’s behalf—not just to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“The agreement with Michael Cohen, as far as I know, is a longstanding agreement that Michael Cohen takes care of situations like this then gets paid for them sometimes,” Giuliani said.

When asked directly whether Cohen made payments to other women, he continued, “I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes. He made payments for the President or he’s conducted business for the President, which means he had legal fees, monies laid out and expenditures.”

Giuliani’s comments to Stephanopoulos build on his assertion earlier in the week that Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the hush money paid to Daniels. Such comments had already set off a firestorm as they directly contradicted Trump’s earlier statement to reporters that he had no knowledge of the payment. If additional payments had been made, it could further complicate Trump’s plausible deniability as well as Giuliani’s effort to prove that the payment did not constitute a violation of campaign finance laws.

Yet in a follow-up interview with The Washington Post on Sunday, Giuliani seemed unconcerned with any potential repercussions to his media blitz. He told The Post that Trump continued to have confidence in him and that “we all feel pretty good that we’ve got everything kind of straightened out and we’re setting the agenda.”