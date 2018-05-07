Pokémon GO Fest Returns to Chicago This July

After a disastrous inaugural event last year in Chicago, Niantic has announced plans to bring Pokémon GO Fest back to the city this summer July 14 and 15, this time at Lincoln Park.

Last year’s festival, which was held in Grant Park, was meant to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the game and kick off legendary Pokémon raids. Instead, the crowd attending the event was much too large for the space, leading to long lines and in the end a game that wasn’t accessible for most of the day because so many people were trying to play at once.

The original event’s attendees were given $100 in Pokécoins and a free Lugia for attending, but that wasn’t enough for some players who had traveled to the event: Those players were eventually awarded $1.5 million in a class action lawsuit against the company, as Forbes reported.

Niantic promises a 1.8-mile course in the park that will include physical installations as well as exclusive activities. There will also be “a unique and immersive gameplay experience not seen in any of Niantic’s previous live events.”

Tickets to this year’s festival will go on sale May 11 at 9 a.m. PT on the Pokémon Go Fest website. Single-day tickets will cost $20.