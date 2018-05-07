What to Know About this Year's Met Gala

The “Oscars of the East Coast” returns next week with a slew of stars, designers, and moguls together on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala.

The lavish event will raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, this year with a theme centered around the Catholic Church. But despite the Pope’s preachings on humility and inclusion, the Met Gala will be anything but. Rather, it will continue its reign as perhaps the most exclusive party in the world with exorbitant ticket prices.

The cost of entry to this year’s affair is a whopping $30,000 apiece, according to the New York Times. Brands looking to sponsor tables with special guest celebrities will have to fork out $275,000. Even those patrons, along with prospective individual buyers, will have to be approved by Gala Queen Anna Wintour. Last year, 600 people accepted their invitations, raising close to $12 million for the Costume Institute.

The number of attendees this year remains to be seen ahead of the May 7 event, but it’s sure to be a coveted invite this year in particular. It marks the 70th anniversary of the Gala, which will be hosted by Wintour per usual, along with Rihanna, Donatella Versace, and Amal Clooney. Guests will expect the evening, in line with its theme this year, to be heavenly.