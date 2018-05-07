'Arrested Development' Season 5 Hits Netflix Later This Month

Season five of the cult hit Arrested Development is set to debut on May 29.

The show initially aired on FOX for three seasons from November 2003 to February 2006, and follows the wealthy but dysfunctional Bluth family.

Despite winning six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe during its original run, the show’s ratings were low, causing FOX to cancel the program. Netflix later picked it up and released its fourth season in May 2013. Production for season five began in August of last year.

Netflix has also confirmed that Jeffery Tambor will be included in the show and attend promotional events for it leading up to its release, despite the sexual misconduct allegations made against the actor late last year. Tambor was removed from the Amazon show Transparent following the allegations.

If you can’t wait until the 29th for your fix , Netflix released a “remixed” version of the fourth season of the show last Friday with 22 episodes, each focusing on a different character’s plight.

Watch the trailer for the fifth season below: